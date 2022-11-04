Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne Sells 8,748 Shares

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 8,748 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $264,189.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,901,608 shares in the company, valued at $57,428,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Tessier-Lavigne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 28th, Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $616,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $632,200.00.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $30.63 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $56.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.30. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.04. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 252.50%. The company had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DNLI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 14,342 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $142,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

