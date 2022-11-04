DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Earns “Underperform” Rating from William Blair

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XRAY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.39. The stock had a trading volume of 15,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,631. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $58.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.0% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

