DENTSPLY SIRONA’s (XRAY) Underperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair restated their underperform rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on XRAY. StockNews.com began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.89.

NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.38. 18,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $58.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9,174.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 62,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 61,747 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 243,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,003,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

