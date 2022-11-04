Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Price Target to €100.00

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €105.00 ($105.00) to €100.00 ($100.00) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from €75.00 ($75.00) to €65.00 ($65.00) in a report on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($90.00) to €80.00 ($80.00) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Mercedes-Benz Group from €75.00 ($75.00) to €74.00 ($74.00) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MBGYY opened at 13.82 on Monday. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 1-year low of 12.42 and a 1-year high of 26.98.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

