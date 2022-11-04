Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Price Target to $14.00

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of NASDAQ PLYA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.81. 40,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,127. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $964.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.74.
Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $221.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.01 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,827,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,359,000 after acquiring an additional 189,955 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 44.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,937,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,794,000 after buying an additional 1,833,404 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,557,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,313,000 after buying an additional 66,828 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,507,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,965,000 after acquiring an additional 188,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,602,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,163,000 after acquiring an additional 89,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
