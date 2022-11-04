Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Price Target to $14.00

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.81. 40,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,127. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $964.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $221.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.01 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Playa Hotels & Resorts

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,794,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,558,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,827,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,359,000 after acquiring an additional 189,955 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 44.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,937,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,794,000 after buying an additional 1,833,404 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,557,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,313,000 after buying an additional 66,828 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,507,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,965,000 after acquiring an additional 188,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,602,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,163,000 after acquiring an additional 89,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.