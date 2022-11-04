Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Shares Up 2.1%

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €7.71 ($7.71) and last traded at €7.70 ($7.70). 495,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €7.55 ($7.55).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.16.
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.
