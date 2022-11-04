DeversiFi (DVF) Market Capitalization Tops $79.74 Million

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 3rd. In the last seven days, DeversiFi has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. DeversiFi has a total market cap of $79.74 million and $8,585.00 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeversiFi coin can now be bought for $0.80 or 0.00003950 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DeversiFi

DeversiFi’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeversiFi is deversifi.com/token/tokenomics.

Buying and Selling DeversiFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

