dForce USD Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $202.78 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $202.78 million and approximately $2,751.00 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00004906 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00034369 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00023289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.26 or 0.00307012 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001308 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002844 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00018965 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000320 BTC.

About dForce USD

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00806982 USD and is up 6.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.