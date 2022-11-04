dForce USD Self Reported Market Cap Hits $203.59 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $203.59 million and approximately $2,751.00 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004844 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00035660 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.73 or 0.00318736 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00023129 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001283 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00019302 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002520 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000321 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99666362 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.