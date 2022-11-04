DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.61

Shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.61 and traded as high as $6.48. DHI Group shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 255,283 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHX shares. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on DHI Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

DHI Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.36 million, a PE ratio of 132.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHI Group

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. DHI Group had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 million. Research analysts expect that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 254.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 431,395 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the first quarter worth about $2,168,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in DHI Group by 108.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 658,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 342,668 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in DHI Group by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 758,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 303,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Featured Stories

