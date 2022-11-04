Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Hits New 52-Week High at $164.25

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $164.25 and last traded at $161.77, with a volume of 26055 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.85.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

