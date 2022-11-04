DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) PT Set at €24.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($24.00) price target on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DIC. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($7.50) target price on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($13.00) target price on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Thursday.

DIC Asset Stock Performance

Shares of DIC stock opened at €6.98 ($6.98) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.40 million and a P/E ratio of 12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €8.39 and its 200 day moving average is €10.59. DIC Asset has a 12 month low of €6.51 ($6.51) and a 12 month high of €16.19 ($16.19).

About DIC Asset

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

