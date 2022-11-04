Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Roth Capital from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.83.

Digital Turbine Price Performance

APPS opened at $12.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.27. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $75.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.68 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 29.78%. Equities analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,794,000 after buying an additional 453,301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,017,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,717,000 after buying an additional 99,364 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,491,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,162,000 after buying an additional 123,097 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,759,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,359,000 after buying an additional 154,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,254,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,970,000 after buying an additional 368,982 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

