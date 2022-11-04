DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.84

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.84 and last traded at $30.17, with a volume of 27968 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.75.

DOCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.73.

The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -88.19 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a current ratio of 16.59.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $133.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $140,149.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,269 shares of company stock valued at $471,700. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 118.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 26,085 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 187,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 27,998 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 209,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after buying an additional 104,711 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in DigitalOcean by 8.1% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 65,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 221.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 17,319 shares during the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

