Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Price Target Cut to GBX 230 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 240 ($2.77) to GBX 230 ($2.66) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DIISY. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 326 ($3.77) to GBX 255 ($2.95) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 240 ($2.77) to GBX 230 ($2.66) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 277 ($3.20) to GBX 262 ($3.03) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 292 ($3.38) to GBX 279 ($3.23) in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Direct Line Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $244.33.

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at $8.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $17.50.

Direct Line Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

About Direct Line Insurance Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3212 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

