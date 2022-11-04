Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Share Price Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $38.79

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.79 and traded as low as $24.01. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $24.12, with a volume of 2,988,478 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 20.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.68.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 2,637.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter.

