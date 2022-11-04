Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Trading 12.4% Higher

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 12.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $5.17. Approximately 8,496 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 727,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DSEY shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Diversey from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Diversey to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Diversey Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average is $6.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Diversey had a positive return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $715.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Diversey’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diversey by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diversey during the second quarter worth $66,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diversey by 110.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Diversey during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

Further Reading

