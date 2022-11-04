Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Trading Up 12.4%

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 12.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $5.17. Approximately 8,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 727,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on DSEY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Diversey to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Diversey from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.
Diversey Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average is $6.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversey
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Diversey by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,850,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,133 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Diversey during the second quarter worth $145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diversey by 15.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,940,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,972,000 after purchasing an additional 777,387 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Diversey during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,209,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Diversey by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,771,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,293,000 after buying an additional 104,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.
Diversey Company Profile
Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.
Further Reading
