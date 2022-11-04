Dogelon Mars Trading Up 57.5% Over Last Week (ELON)

Dogelon Mars (ELON) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. In the last seven days, Dogelon Mars has traded up 57.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogelon Mars token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Dogelon Mars has a total market cap of $242.02 million and approximately $8.27 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Dogelon Mars’ launch date was April 23rd, 2021. Dogelon Mars’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 552,035,661,047,870 tokens. Dogelon Mars’ official Twitter account is @dogelonmars and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogelon Mars’ official website is dogelonmars.com. The Reddit community for Dogelon Mars is https://reddit.com/r/dogelon.

According to CryptoCompare, “Technically, Dogelon Mars (ELON) is a fork of Dogecoin, in the same sense that a knife is a fork of a spoon. It was named after the capital city of Mars: Dogelon (pronounced Dog-a-lon, not Doge Elon because that would be arrogant). The ticker is Dogelon (ELON), which should help prevent any confusion.Telegram”

