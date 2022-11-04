Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Acquires 6,264 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $92,331.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,325,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,933,831.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.46 per share, for a total transaction of $144,600.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 9,574 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.66 per share, for a total transaction of $140,354.84.

On Thursday, September 8th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,311 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $135,288.83.

On Tuesday, August 30th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 9,619 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.64 per share, with a total value of $140,822.16.

On Friday, August 26th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 7,414 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $110,542.74.

On Monday, August 22nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,616 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $147,220.96.

On Friday, August 19th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 9,546 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $147,867.54.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $154,700.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 9,900 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $151,965.00.

Shares of DGICA opened at $14.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.31 million and a PE ratio of 1,484.48. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,606.61%.

DGICA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Donegal Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 4,196.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 121,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 128,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 203,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 72,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

