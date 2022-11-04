Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Shares Gap Down to $19.43

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.43, but opened at $18.68. Dorian LPG shares last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 5,098 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on LPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dorian LPG in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Dorian LPG from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Dorian LPG Trading Down 4.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $76.82 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 185.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $575,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,536,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 387,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,975,310. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dorian LPG by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,746,133 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,770,000 after purchasing an additional 87,492 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Dorian LPG by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,506,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,319,000 after purchasing an additional 71,523 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Dorian LPG by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,283,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 40,023 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dorian LPG by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 196,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dorian LPG by 35.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 359,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 93,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

