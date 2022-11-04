Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.03-2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.04. Douglas Emmett also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.03-$2.05 EPS.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DEI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,328,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,049. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 228.58%.

DEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Douglas Emmett

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director Shirley Wang acquired 284,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.17 per share, for a total transaction of $6,012,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $247,236.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,130. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley Wang bought 284,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.17 per share, with a total value of $6,012,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 345,950 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,916 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Emmett

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth about $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Featured Articles

