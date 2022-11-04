Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEIGet Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.03-2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.04. Douglas Emmett also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.03-$2.05 EPS.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DEI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,328,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,049. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 228.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Douglas Emmett

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director Shirley Wang acquired 284,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.17 per share, for a total transaction of $6,012,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $247,236.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,130. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley Wang bought 284,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.17 per share, with a total value of $6,012,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 345,950 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,916 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Emmett

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth about $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

