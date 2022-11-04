Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.03-$2.05 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Douglas Emmett Stock Performance
Douglas Emmett stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.27. 1,328,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.
Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.29 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.78%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Douglas Emmett from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Douglas Emmett to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Douglas Emmett from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.71.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 48,750 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,851,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,401,587.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $247,236.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 48,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,851,640 shares in the company, valued at $58,401,587.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 345,950 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,916 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.
About Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.
Further Reading
