Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.03-$2.05 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Douglas Emmett stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.27. 1,328,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.29 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.78%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Douglas Emmett from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Douglas Emmett to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Douglas Emmett from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 48,750 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,851,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,401,587.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $247,236.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 48,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,851,640 shares in the company, valued at $58,401,587.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 345,950 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,916 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

