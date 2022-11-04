Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given New C$15.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$15.25 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.46.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Price Performance

TSE DIR.UN traded up C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.47. The stock had a trading volume of 166,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,168. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52-week low of C$10.25 and a 52-week high of C$17.60. The company has a market cap of C$2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.38.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

