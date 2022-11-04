DSW Capital (LON:DSW) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of DSW Capital (LON:DSW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

DSW opened at GBX 117.50 ($1.36) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 114.38. The stock has a market cap of £25.76 million and a P/E ratio of 1,958.33. DSW Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 95 ($1.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 134 ($1.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 9.54 and a quick ratio of 8.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a GBX 4.22 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. DSW Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,666.67%.

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; industrial property solutions; and funding and advice services in the tech and media sectors.

