Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $93.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.09.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $844,253 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Duke Energy by 447.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Duke Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

