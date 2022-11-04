Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.20-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.44. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Duke Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.55-$5.75 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $99.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.09.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $93.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.44 and a 200-day moving average of $105.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.38%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $173,820.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $109.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $844,253. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $853,961,000 after purchasing an additional 318,102 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,330,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,493,000 after purchasing an additional 180,823 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,826,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,602,000 after purchasing an additional 184,819 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,231,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,539,000 after purchasing an additional 17,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,151,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,538,000 after purchasing an additional 645,882 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

