Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Barclays

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.47% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DNB. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Dun & Bradstreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.22.
Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance
Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannae Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 88,278,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,546,631,000 after acquiring an additional 20,225,711 shares during the last quarter. Thomas H Lee Partners LP boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Thomas H Lee Partners LP now owns 57,867,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,013,841,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515,754 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,250 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,137,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,837,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,998 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Dun & Bradstreet
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.
