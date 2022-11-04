Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Barclays

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DNB. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Dun & Bradstreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.22.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannae Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 88,278,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,546,631,000 after acquiring an additional 20,225,711 shares during the last quarter. Thomas H Lee Partners LP boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Thomas H Lee Partners LP now owns 57,867,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,013,841,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515,754 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,250 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,137,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,837,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,998 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

