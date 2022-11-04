Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DNB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.22.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $12.23 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $21.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -203.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNB. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

