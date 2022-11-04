Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2022

Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMYGet Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2563 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

DNLMY stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. Dunelm Group has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $18.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,230 ($14.22) to GBX 1,130 ($13.07) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Investec upgraded Dunelm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

About Dunelm Group

(Get Rating)

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY)

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.