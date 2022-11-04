DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $59.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average is $59.23. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.58.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

