DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €26.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €26.50 ($26.50) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DWS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.00) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($34.00) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €34.00 ($34.00) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($28.00) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($29.00) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ETR:DWS opened at €27.12 ($27.12) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion and a PE ratio of 7.27. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €23.16 ($23.16) and a 52 week high of €39.48 ($39.48). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €26.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of €28.06.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

