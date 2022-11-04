Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.13

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and traded as high as $2.34. Dyadic International shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 7,964 shares traded.

Separately, Dawson James downgraded Dyadic International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47.

Dyadic International ( NASDAQ:DYAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 million. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 506.23% and a negative return on equity of 66.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Dyadic International in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Dyadic International by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 38.9% in the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 46,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

