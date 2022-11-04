Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DT has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.26.

Dynatrace Stock Down 4.0 %

DT stock traded down $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $31.93. 29,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,990. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $78.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 332.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.76 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $181,600.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 164,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $181,600.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 164,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,997,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $193,816.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,408,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,297. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Dynatrace by 53.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 19,382 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 5,337.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 66.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $246,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

