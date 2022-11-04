e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ELF. TheStreet raised e.l.f. Beauty from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.30.

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.24. 20,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 79.05 and a beta of 1.52. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $48.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.51.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 3,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $146,717.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,025,520.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 10,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $383,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,541. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 3,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $146,717.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,025,520.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,157 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,920 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 647,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after acquiring an additional 162,672 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $788,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

