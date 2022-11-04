Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Shares of EGRX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.65. 1,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,557. The company has a market cap of $412.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average is $38.64.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($3.22). The business had revenue of $74.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.13 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Edlin sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $210,732.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 879 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

