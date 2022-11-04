easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 750 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 750 ($8.67) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EZJ. UBS Group set a GBX 565 ($6.53) price target on easyJet in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.01) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on easyJet from GBX 750 ($8.67) to GBX 560 ($6.47) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 415 ($4.80) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 725 ($8.38) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 606.79 ($7.02).

LON EZJ traded up GBX 7 ($0.08) on Thursday, reaching GBX 354.40 ($4.10). 714,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,420,533. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 329.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 405.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63. The company has a market cap of £2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 276.87 ($3.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 729.20 ($8.43).

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

