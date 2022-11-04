eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of eBay from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.50.

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.41. 113,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,088,649. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.59.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 78.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 2,345.9% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

