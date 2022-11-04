Ecolab Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Ecolab in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Ecolab’s current full-year earnings is $4.56 per share.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.41.

Ecolab Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

ECL opened at $134.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.77. The company has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 84.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 10.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 41.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 66,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.