Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires 31,190 Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,190 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $638,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 33,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,577,000.

NASDAQ AAXJ traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.63. The company had a trading volume of 24,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,827. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.74. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $54.39 and a twelve month high of $88.39.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

