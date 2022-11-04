Edge Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,436 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC owned 0.07% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $377,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 45,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

SMH traded up $5.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.94. 193,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,066,087. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.39. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $166.97 and a 1 year high of $318.82.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.