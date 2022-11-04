Edge Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,211 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,157 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1,886.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,786,000 after buying an additional 2,228,072 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,589,915,000 after buying an additional 1,437,047 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,522,000 after buying an additional 998,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $107,435,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,300 shares of company stock worth $21,178,803. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron Trading Up 0.3 %

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.60.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.69. The stock had a trading volume of 271,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,387,361. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $356.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.69. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.73 and a fifty-two week high of $184.50.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

