Edge Capital Group LLC Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,778 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 949,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,567,000 after purchasing an additional 135,802 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 51,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Bank of America by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 887,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 40,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 42,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 18,244 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 1.4 %

BAC traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.40. The company had a trading volume of 987,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,828,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.13. The company has a market cap of $292.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.