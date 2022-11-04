Edge Capital Group LLC Has $58.61 Million Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 3,943.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the period. Sanofi makes up approximately 5.1% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $58,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 162.0% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sanofi from €112.00 ($112.00) to €93.00 ($93.00) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.36. The company had a trading volume of 36,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $109.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.97. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

