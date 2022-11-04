Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases 21,700 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 162.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,059 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Target by 17.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,368 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Target by 25.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,781 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 7.7% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $5,121,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Target by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.22.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.35. 98,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,208,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

