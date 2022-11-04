Edgecoin Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Edgecoin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004760 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Edgecoin has a total market capitalization of $215.49 million and approximately $58.31 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,710.08 or 0.32015045 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012504 BTC.

Edgecoin launched on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 215,424,488 tokens. The official website for Edgecoin is edgecoinpay.com. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @edgecoinpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

