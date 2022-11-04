Edible Garden (EDBL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th.
Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.
Edible Garden Stock Performance
EDBL traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 344 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,300. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Edible Garden has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $3.00.
About Edible Garden
Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder.
