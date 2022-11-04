Electricity Generating (OTCMKTS:EYUUF) Downgraded by KGI Securities to Neutral

Electricity Generating (OTCMKTS:EYUUF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at KGI Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Electricity Generating Price Performance
EYUUF stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. Electricity Generating has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $8.23.
