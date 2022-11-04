Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $22,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 507,032 shares of company stock worth $170,502,407. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 1.8 %

LLY stock traded down $6.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $355.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $363.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.29.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 83.18%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

