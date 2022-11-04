ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €8.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.50 ($8.50) price target on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($12.00) price objective on ElringKlinger in a report on Thursday.

ElringKlinger Stock Down 3.4 %

ElringKlinger stock opened at €6.92 ($6.92) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of €7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77. ElringKlinger has a twelve month low of €5.73 ($5.73) and a twelve month high of €14.12 ($14.12).

About ElringKlinger

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

